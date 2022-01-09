Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 894.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $153.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average of $146.60. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

