Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.43 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

