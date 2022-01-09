Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $246.01 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $204.37 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

