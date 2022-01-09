Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 867,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
NASDAQ VCLT opened at $102.78 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.10.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
