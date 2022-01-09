Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67.

