Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 121,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 9.5% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 33,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 33.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 10.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 2.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPIC stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $519.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

