Van ECK Associates Corp Has $78,000 Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Paramount Group by 183.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 56,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $147,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

NYSE PGRE opened at $9.65 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -164.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.