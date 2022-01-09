Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SSD opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average of $116.15. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.90 and a 52-week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $159,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,217. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

