Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $59.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.91. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

