Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 808 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $657,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,669,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $9,520,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.