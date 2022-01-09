Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,624 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 570.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 60,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $68.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $71.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.964 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

