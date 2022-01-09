Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $215,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 289.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 449,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 334,372 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 106,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.23. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $65.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.