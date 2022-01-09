Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 666 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.0% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.81.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $213.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.49 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $1,574,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,250 shares of company stock valued at $124,365,515 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

