Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.82. Vallourec has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $983.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vallourec will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vallourec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vallourec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.