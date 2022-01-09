Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Vacasa stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

