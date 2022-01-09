Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $4.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 150,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.