Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.46. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W. William Boberg sold 42,247 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $78,156.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 100,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 628,267 shares of company stock worth $1,131,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 33,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 8,898,421 shares during the period. CQS US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 8,007,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 2,355,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,856,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 1,635,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,278,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 1,359,729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

