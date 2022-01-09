University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Invests $27,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Tesla makes up approximately 0.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,766.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $889.87.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,026.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,073.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $858.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 332.35, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.