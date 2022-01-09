Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Short Interest Up 20.4% in December

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 620,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,854. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,274 shares of company stock worth $2,739,647 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after buying an additional 264,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,929,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,802,000 after buying an additional 236,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,871 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 19.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,759,000 after purchasing an additional 221,992 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

