Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

UBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

UBX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 705,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,654. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $92.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.06.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 857.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 231,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

