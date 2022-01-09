Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

UNIT stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth about $221,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,148 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 98.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

