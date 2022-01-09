United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after purchasing an additional 431,029 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after purchasing an additional 166,366 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

Shares of URI stock opened at $325.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.22 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

