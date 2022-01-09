UniMex Network Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $111,253.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00078903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.62 or 0.07351038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,795.06 or 1.00122189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00070552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006802 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,595,759 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars.

