UniLend Reaches One Day Volume of $1.97 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. UniLend has a total market cap of $17.41 million and $1.97 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniLend has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005810 BTC.

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

