UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PATH. Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UiPath from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $39.20 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 616,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,091,295.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,658,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

