Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBER. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 85,588 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 658,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,491,000 after purchasing an additional 145,291 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.