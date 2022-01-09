Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.85

Shares of Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ube Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Ube Industries had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ube Industries

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others.

