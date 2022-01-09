U Network (UUU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27,081.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. U Network has a market capitalization of $812,608.35 and $27,081.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

