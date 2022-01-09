Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 99.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 33.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $814,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $453,266.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,483 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,400 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWST opened at $66.74 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.98.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

