TurtleCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $101,341.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 119,388,754,821 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

