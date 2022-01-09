Truist Upgrades Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to Buy

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of AIN stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $367,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Albany International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Albany International by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.