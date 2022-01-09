Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,599 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 419.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

