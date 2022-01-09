Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,796 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.87.

PPG opened at $167.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.84 and a 200-day moving average of $161.40. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.