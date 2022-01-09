Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HubSpot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 571,882 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,686,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,860 shares of company stock valued at $50,778,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.50.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $509.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $735.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $690.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.