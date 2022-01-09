Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

