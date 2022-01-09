Truist Financial Corp Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $60.19 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.84.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

