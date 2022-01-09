Truist Financial Corp Has $10.98 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,848 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 221.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 53,071 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1,515.0% in the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 70,370 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 193.2% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 59,898 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

