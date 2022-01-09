Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SMG. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

SMG stock opened at $160.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.