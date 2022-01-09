Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 72.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 96.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 18.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

