Truist Boosts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $170.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.46.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.86. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

