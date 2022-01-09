TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44,729.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $44,729.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00061848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005613 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

