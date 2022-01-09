Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 306,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

TRMR opened at $14.15 on Friday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 21.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

