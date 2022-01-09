Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 6,051 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $18.51 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 38.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

