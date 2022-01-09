Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trean Insurance Group were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Steven B. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie A. Baron bought 9,400 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $84,694.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TIG opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trean Insurance Group Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

