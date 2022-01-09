Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives $72.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ TRNS traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,902. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Transcat has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average is $73.75. The firm has a market cap of $659.87 million, a PE ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $84,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 60.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 88,545 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 26.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after buying an additional 163,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 63.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

