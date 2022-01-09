TransAlta’s (TA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TA. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. CSFB set a C$17.50 target price on shares of TransAlta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

TSE:TA opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.67. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.10 and a one year high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

