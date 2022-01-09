TransAlta’s (TA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TA. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. CSFB set a C$17.50 target price on shares of TransAlta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.
TSE:TA opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.67. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.10 and a one year high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
