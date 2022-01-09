Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,373,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $237,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.99 and its 200-day moving average is $190.13. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $137.98 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.14.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

