Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $265.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.48.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $228.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $139.11 and a twelve month high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.