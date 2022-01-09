Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 36,152 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,152 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $14,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 41.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,697 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $5,877,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 76.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after buying an additional 285,582 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 26.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 476,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after buying an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,573,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $201,714,000 after buying an additional 62,285 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $65.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.89.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

