Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 146.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,073 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of Cardinal Health worth $15,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.